Exclusive: Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat actor Jeet on whether he'd ever join politics, Dev and Dhurandhar

New Delhi:

Bengali superstar Jeet's latest film, Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat, which released on the Independence Day weekend, is performing well in theatres. The film, which has earned Rs 1.39 crore in four days, is based on themes of patriotism. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, he opened up about his admiration for Dhurandhar, which is based on a similar genre, his interest in working in Hindi cinema and the possibility of collaborating with some of Bollywood's biggest filmmakers. The actor, who has spent more than 25 years in the entertainment industry, also spoke about his plans beyond Bengali cinema and why he feels ready to explore more Hindi projects.

Jeet has previously appeared in the Hindi-language series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. He said he is open to taking up Hindi projects if the material excites him. The actor also spoke about his admiration for director Aditya Dhar and revealed that he would not think twice if Dhar offered him a role. He also spoke about whether he would ever join politics like contemporaries and whether he would collaborate with fellow Bengali actor Dev again.

Jeet says he does not see himself joining politics

Speaking about the political scenario in Bengal, Jeet said the state's entertainment industry has also been affected by the larger situation. When asked if the consumption pattern for the 2010 era of massy films has changed, he replied, "Not maybe not the same, but it has to do with also the political scenario of the state. In the last 12-13 years, here it has been too much politicised, the entire state, because of which there has been no development or employment. Entertainment is definitely not the first 5-6 criteria that people look for. Like food, health, education and security - these are the first 5-6 primary things people want to secure. They want to make sure that this is intact; then comes the entertainment space. As I mentioned above, just see what has happened to the state in those spheres too. That is really unfortunate. Now with the new government, hopefully every industry will improve, and the film industry will improve."

When asked if he had ever considered entering politics, Jeet said he does not see himself in that space. “No, I don't understand, and I don't see myself in that spot.”

Asked if that meant he would never enter politics, he added, “I don't know. I would never say never because what destiny has stored for me, that I don't know, but what I understand about myself is that I don't see myself fitting there.”

Jeet on a possible Dui Prithibi Part 2 with Dev

Jeet was also asked about a possible reunion with actor Dev and whether audiences could expect Dui Prithibi Part 2. The actor said he could not confirm whether a sequel would happen, but remained open to working with Dev again if the right project comes along.

“I don't know if there will be Dui Prithibi Part 2 or not, but we can work together when we get something interesting - I mean the right material, the right script, or the right story.”

Jeet calls Dhurandhar a 'cult movie', praises Aditya Dhar

Jeet said he had watched both parts of Dhurandhar and was hugely impressed by the film. Comparing it with some of Indian cinema's most popular films, he said, “I have watched both the parts, and I loved it. I felt like it is one of the most wonderful films made. It's a cult film like Sholay or Baahubali. I would keep Dhurandhar in the same category. Hamare iss timeline ka jo hai, Dhurandhar is one of those cult movies. It's such a wonderfully made film. Main to Aditya Dhar ka fan ban gaya hoon (Translation: In our timeline, Dhurandhar is one of those cult movies. I have become a fan of Aditya Dhar)."

When asked whether he would work with Aditya Dhar if the filmmaker approached him for a Bollywood project, Jeet did not hesitate. “I'll dive for it. I'll just jump and do it.”

Jeet picks Ranveer Singh as his favourite Dhurandhar character

Jeet was also asked about his favourite character from Dhurandhar. His answer was Ranveer Singh.

When asked whether he preferred Jaskirat Singh Rangi or Hamza Ali Mazari, Jeet explained that he sees them as two layers of the same character. He said, "Both are actually one character. It has two shapes to it. I really liked both Hamza and Jaskirat, but Hamza had a greater impact on me because Hamza is the one who goes and brings back the honour of the country."

Jeet on working in Bollywood after 25 years in Bengali cinema

Jeet also addressed why he did not pursue Hindi cinema more actively despite having worked in the Bengali entertainment industry for over 25 years. He said Khakee: The Bengal Chapter came to him at the right time because of its team and the role he was offered.

The actor said he is now ready to explore more opportunities in Hindi cinema. “Khakee came my way, and I thought it was pretty exciting. It was Netflix, it was Friday Filmworks, Neeraj's House, and the role which has been offered to me - I got excited, and I did it. Besides that, if there is anything exciting coming my way, I will certainly do it. Hindi toh maine padhai ki hai aur meri thinking language bhi Hindi hi rahi hai, to mere liye Hindi mein kaam karna bahut hi achhi baat hogi, aur itne salon se main nahi kar paya kyunki main Bengali cinema mein kaafi busy tha. Aur ab mujhe lagta hai ki main poori tarah se taiyar hoon ki main kahin par bhi kaam kar sakta hoon (Translation: I studied in Hindi and Hindi has also been my thinking language, so working in Hindi would be a very good thing for me. I could not do it for so many years because I was quite busy here in Bengal. And now I feel that I am completely ready to work anywhere)."

Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat is currently running in theatres.

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