'Everything will turn out well': Sangeetha's throwback video with Vijay resurfaces after petition withdrawal

New Delhi:

A throwback video featuring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his wife Sangeetha has resurfaced online after Sangeetha withdrew her divorce petition. The clip, from the early years of Vijay's career, shows the couple together during a television appearance and has drawn renewed attention from fans.

The footage features a younger Vijay during an interview, with Sangeetha accompanying him. The two appear relaxed as they exchange light-hearted remarks, offering a glimpse of their interactions away from the actor’s current public image.

Vijay and Sangeetha's old video resurfaces

A social media user described the clip as resembling a family vlog rather than a conventional interview. The comment also recalled how Vijay appeared more willing to share glimpses of his personal life during the early part of his career.

Another line from the old interaction, translated as 'Everything will turn out well', has also caught attention following the recent development involving Sangeetha’s divorce petition.

Watch the video here:

Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition

The resurfaced video comes after Sangeetha withdrew her divorce petition on August 7, 2026. The development has brought renewed public attention to the couple’s marriage, which has remained a subject of discussion among Vijay's fans over the years.

There have been reports and speculation about differences between Vijay and Sangeetha in recent times. Neither has publicly addressed the speculation in detail, and the circumstances surrounding the withdrawal of the petition have not been discussed by the couple.

The withdrawal is the latest development concerning their marriage, although it does not by itself provide details about the couple’s current personal circumstances.

For the unversed, Sangeetha Sornalingam filed a divorce petition against actor-politician Vijay on February 24, 2026 at the Chengalpattu Family Court in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay and Sangeetha's marriage

Vijay and Sangeetha married in 1999 and have two children, son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha. The family has largely stayed away from the spotlight despite Vijay’s status as one of Tamil cinema’s most prominent actors.

The resurfaced footage has consequently attracted attention for its candid glimpse of the couple from an earlier period. It also comes at a time when interest in Vijay’s personal life has increased following the latest legal development involving Sangeetha.

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Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition, months after filing it