The much-awaited Telugu comedy-drama ENE Repeat has finally arrived in theatres, bringing back the familiar gang from the 2018 film Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. Directed by Tharun Bhascker, the sequel stars Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, Srinath Maganti, Anisha Ambrose and Venkatesh Kakumanu in key roles.

Following its theatrical release on November 19, the film has started generating buzz on social media. Several moviegoers who watched the film on its release day took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews. While some have appreciated the humour, performances and emotional moments, others feel the sequel takes time to find its rhythm. Here's a look at the early audience reactions.

ENE Repeat X review

The initial reactions to ENE Repeat have been mixed, with several viewers pointing out its slow opening while appreciating the entertainment that follows. One X user praised the first half of the film. However, in his X post, he mentioned that the film takes around 25 minutes to establish the story, after which it delivers another 25 minutes of hilarious comedy.

His post read, "Just watched the first half of #ENERepeat. Ignore the first 25 minutes, where the film takes its time setting things up, and what follows is a solid 25 minutes of genuinely hilarious comedy. I was laughing throughout! A good first half, no doubt. But one thing is clear: Tharun Bhascker can recreate the laughs, but he can’t recreate the magic of the original #ENE. That magic is something else!"

(Image Source : X/@SHAIKSHAH00)Screengrab showing an X user reacting to movie ENE Repeat.

Another user praised the performances of the cast and appreciated how director Tharun Bhascker has beautifully portrayed friendship in the film. The user also mentioned that the characters and certain scenes would resonate with audiences. His post read, "ENE – Repeat (Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi) Just watch it with your friends and enjoy! A beautiful film by Tharun Bhascker. Every actor nailed their role, and the friendship felt so natural. Everyone will relate to at least a few scenes."

One X comment read, "ENE – REPEAT Review The gang brings back the same old vibe, laughter and craziness. And the climax portion is so emotional! #EeNagaranikiEmaindi2 #ENE2 Rating:- 3.5."

ENE Repeat: What is the plot?

The film's official synopsis on BookMyShow reads: "The gang from Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is back with Part 2, bringing the same chaos, friendships, and unfiltered love for life, but this time with plenty of unfinished business. As old bonds are tested and new adventures unfold, another unforgettable ride filled with fun, madness, and heartfelt moments begins."

ENE Repeat box office collection Day 1 so far

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, ENE Repeat has collected Rs 1.86 crore across 895 shows on its first day. The film's gross collection stands at Rs 2.19 crore. The Telugu film is produced by Srujan Yarabolu and Sandeep Nagireddy under the banners of SS Originals and Rootnode Cinema.

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