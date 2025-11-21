Eko movie X review: Sandeep Pradeep starrer impresses social media users | See reactions X users are calling Eko movie one of the boldest thrillers of the year. Let's have a look at X review of Malayalam film in this article.

Malayalam cinema’s thriller space got a fresh entry with director Dinjith Ayyathan and writer-cinematographer Bahul Ramesh's weekend release, Eko. The Malayalam movie which released alongside Vilayath Buddha has become a point of discussion online with it's captivating storyline.

So much so that X users are calling it one of the boldest thrillers of the year. Let's have a look at X review of Malayalam movie Eko.

X user rate Eko

Social media posts have been particularly effusive. One reviewer described Eko as 'a peak-level thriller… powered by a fantastic writer-director combo,' singling out Bahul Ramesh for his razor-sharp tension-building and praising composer Mujeeb Majeed and actor Sandeep for delivering standout work. The viewer ended their post with a simple verdict: 'Highly recommended.'

Another X user went a step further, admitting they had 'never rated a Malayalam film 5/5 until now' and declared the film 'bigger, better than what they did in Kishkindha Kaandam.' Another X review of Eko movie read, 'The intermission sequence builds the thriller side of the film. Steady and going well.'

Let's have a look at some other X reviews here:

More deets about the film

Eko features Sandeep in a key role, supported by a cast that has been widely praised online for its intensity and restraint. Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and written by Bahul Ramesh, the film brings together a technical crew known for mood-driven storytelling and inventive camerawork.

With the initial buzz trending upward, the thriller is projected to register a strong first-day collection in Kerala, aided by positive reviews and strong audience pull. With both Eko and Vilayath Buddha release, the Kerala box office is expected to benefit from the dual release.

