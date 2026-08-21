Early X reviews for Irumudi are in; here's how internet users are reacting to Ravi Teja's family drama

Ravi Teja's much-awaited family drama Irumudi hit theatres on Friday, August 21, 2026. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film stars Priya Bhavani Shankar in a lead role. The film has generated significant buzz among fans on social media, and those who watched it on the first day have already started sharing their views on X (formerly Twitter). Here's a look at what early audiences are saying about Irumudi.

Irumudi X review

Early reactions to Ravi Teja's Irumudi suggest a positive start for the film, with several users on X praising Ravi Teja's performance and the film's storyline.

One user who watched the film in a UK cinema called it “beautiful and emotional” and described Irumudi as one of the finest films of Ravi Teja’s career. The X post read, "#Irumudi is a perfect movie for Ravi Teja What a beautiful and emotional film. Definitely one of the finest movies in RT’s career. Just watched it and absolutely loved it. A true blockbuster."

Another user wrote, "Done with my show, A comeback to Remember, What an actor man @RavoTeja_offl Such a beautiful emotional journey mixed with few twists (sic)."

(Image Source : X: @DARKHUES_VINOD, @ICON_TROLLS)Screengrab taken from X showing Irumudi's early reaction.

However, some internet users found the first half of the film "decent" but felt that the proceedings were slow. One user wrote, "Decent 1st half. Proceedings are slow, still it’s engaging so far."

Ravi Teja on Irumudi

Sharing the film's poster on its release day, Ravi Teja took to X and hoped that audiences would connect with his character, Trinadh. He said he hoped the character would stay with viewers by the end of the film, just as he had stayed with him.

He wrote, "Meet Trinadh and his family in theatres from TODAY. You will laugh with him, hurt with him and live his journey with him. And by the end of it, I hope Trinadh stays with you… just the way he stayed with me (sic)."

Irumudi: Cast and crew details

For the unversed, the Telugu film Irumudi is backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series Films. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film.

On the work front, Telugu actor Ravi Teja was last seen in Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (BMW), which also stars Edin Rose and Ashika Ranganath in key roles.

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