EA Rajendran, Malayalam actor, dies at 71; was undergoing treatment for a long time

New Delhi:

Actor and director EA Rajendran passed away passed away at his residence in Pattathanam, Kollam on March 26, 2026. He had been undergoing treatment for a long time due to illness. He was a native of Thrissur. The funeral will be held tomorrow at Thrithallur, Thrissur. For the unversed, he is the brother-in-law of actor and MLA Mukesh.

He was 71 years of age, when he breathed his last.

Who is EA Rajendran?

EA Rajendran, who has played notable roles in many films and television series, also directed plays. He studied at the National School of Drama in Delhi and the Pune Film Institute. He was the chief activist of the Kalidasa Kalakendram in Kollam, owned by his wife's father O Madhavan. He received the State Government Award for Best Play in 1987. He first acted in the film Greeshmam in 1981. After a long gap, Rajendran made his debut in films with Kaliyattam directed by Jayaraj. He acted as a villain and character actor in about sixty films, including Pranayavarnamgal, Pattabhishekam and Daya.

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