Dulquer Salmaan reacts after Mammootty wins fourth National Award, shares heartwarming father-son exchange

New Delhi:

The last National Film Award won by Mammootty ended up being a happy occasion for his entire family following the reaction from his son Dulquer Salmaan which left fans grinning from ear to ear. Instead of writing a long congratulatory note, Dulquer shared an imagined conversation with his father on Instagram, blending humour with admiration. The light-hearted exchange quickly went viral, with fans calling it the perfect tribute to one of Indian cinema's most celebrated actors.

Dulquer's post wins over fans

Sharing a photo of Mammootty, Dulquer imagined what a conversation with his father would sound like after the National Award announcement. The caption read, 'Another one?' 'Yes Pa! It's like your FOURTH!' 'Oh sweet! What about you? Win anything?' 'Er... No!' 'No pressure son! You do you.'

He ended the post with the hashtags '#Greatest #Of #All #Time #MicDrop', a nod to Mammootty's remarkable achievement. The post soon made its way across social media, with fans praising the father-son bond and congratulating the veteran actor on yet another milestone.

A fourth National Award for Mammootty

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced on Saturday, with Mammootty sharing the Best Actor honour with Kartik Aaryan. While Kartik was recognised for his performance in Chandu Champion, Mammootty received the award for Bramayugam.

This recognition is another feather added to Mammootty's cap, considering that he has a very long career, spanning several decades. The actor always seems to surprise with his versatility and many people consider the performance in Bramayugam to be one of his best in the recent times.

Why Bramayugam was special

This period horror movie directed by Rahul Sadasivan is presented in black-and-white format. It is set in 17th century Kerala and features Mammootty in the role of Kodumon Potti – a mysterious feudal landlord who becomes the main character throughout the entire movie. Instead of using cliches and jump-scare effects, the film uses psychological horror and creepy atmosphere.

Once Bramayugam was released in February 2024, the film received high praise both from critics and the audience and became one of the biggest Malayalam hits of the year. According to Sacnilk, Bramayugam earned around Rs 27.85 crore net in India and grossed more than Rs 56 crore worldwide.

Streaming on Sony LIV

After completing its theatrical run, Bramayugam began streaming on Sony LIV, where it found a fresh audience. The film continued to receive praise on OTT, with viewers appreciating its unique storytelling, striking cinematography and Mammootty's commanding screen presence. Now, with a fourth National Film Award to its name, Bramayugam has added another feather to Mammootty's cap.

Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards 2026 Highlights: Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty share Best Actor in a Leading Role