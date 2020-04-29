Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi and other South celebs condole Irrfan Khan's 'untimely, tragic death'

South stars ssuch as Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tammanah Bhatia are unanimous in declaring that Irrfan Khan was the "greatest actor" of the present day Hindi film industry. The Padma Shri and National Award recipient breathed his last in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital early on Wednesday. He has been hospitalised on Tuesday with a colon infection. Actor Chiranjeevi wrote on Twitter: “Saddened to hear the terrible news of Irrfan khan’s passing away. An amazing actor who got global recognition.He can never be replaced.His intensity & charming demeanour will remain imprinted in our hearts.Dear Irrfan, we will miss you & you’ll be remembered forever. #IrrfanKhan”

Saddened to hear the terrible news of Irrfan khan's passing away. An amazing actor who got global recognition.He can never be replaced.His intensity & charming demeanour will remain imprinted in our hearts.Dear Irrfan, we will miss you & you’ll be remembered forever. #IrrfanKhan — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 29, 2020

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, who made his debut with the 2018 film Karwaan, which starred Irrfan Khan, shared some his favourite memories with the late actor and wrote an emotional note. Dulquer wrote: "Can't wrap my head around this. You were this humongous talent, a living legend, an international movie star. And yet, you treated all of us on Karwaan and everyone you met, as equals. By some ease of your nature, you made us all feel like family. You were kind, witty, charming, curious, inspired, compassionate and always fun. I observed you the entire time like a student and a fan. Thanks to you, all through shoot I had a constant smile plastered on my face. I laughed endlessly, struggled to keep a straight face, and so often stared at you in absolute awe." The actor signed off the post saying, "In return you always had that grin. That amused grin at the world. Almost like it surprised you at all times. It's how I'll always remember you. The happiest of souls."

Mammootty termed it as a ‘sad and huge loss’ to the film industry. The Malayalam veteran termed him as a ‘great and natural actor’ who was loved worldwide. He also recalled the conversation and Irrfan's warmth after sharing the stage with him at an event.

A sad and huge loss to our film fraternity. A great and natural actor who was loved by audiences across the world. I had the pleasure of sharing a stage with him for an event and I remember the conversations and warmth we shared.



RIP Irrfan. pic.twitter.com/UW4ceKEoCc — Mammootty (@mammukka) April 29, 2020

Actor Nivin Pauly wrote on Instagram, “Absolutely shocked and sad to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan. What a brilliant actor he was! Thank you for the memories sir! India will miss you legend! RIP”

Samantha Prabhu Ruth shared a video on Instagram. She wrote: "RIP Irrfan Khan... Gone too soon."

Veteran actor Mohanlal tweeted: "Extremely saddened to hear the loss of Irrfan Khan. May his soul rest in peace RIP Irrfan Khan."

Extremely saddened to hear the loss of Irrfan Khan. May his soul rest in peace #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/JT6uWgagTj — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 29, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage