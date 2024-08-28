Drishyam to Forensic, 5 must-watch suspense thrillers from Malayalam film industry that you should not miss

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Drishyam to Forensic, 5 must-watch Malayalam films

The Malayalam film industry is currently in the news due to allegations of sexual abuse and harassment of big actors, due to which Mohanlal has resigned from the post of AMMA President and Siddiqui from the post of Secretary. Also, this organisation of film workers has been dissolved. A police report has been filed against Siddiqui. Apart from the Me-Too movement going on in the industry, there have been some films in the Malayalam language, which have influenced other languages ​​​​and their remakes were made. Some such suspense thriller films, which you must watch. Check out the list here.

Drishyam

There would hardly be any film lover who does not know about it. Drishyam is the most successful film in Malayalam cinema. Ajay Devgan played the lead role in its Hindi remake. Two parts of this film have been released. Its remakes have been made in many languages ​​including Chinese. Mohanlal played the lead role in the film, while Siddiqui was in an important role.

Memories

The story of this film is based on a drunkard policeman who is given the task of investigating murder cases. All these murders have been committed in the same manner. He reaches the serial killer, but there are some revelations which were not expected. Prithviraj Sukumaran played the lead role in the film.

Grandmaster

This is a story based on the search for a serial killer who kills in alphabetical order. Mohanlal, Priyamani and Babu Antony played the lead roles in the film.

Forensic

This is the story of a forensic expert who takes the help of forensics to search for the murderers. Shikha collects evidence along with Samuel. Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas played the lead roles.

Mumbai Police

ACP Antony is the only person who knows the truth behind ACP Aryan's murder. Antony meets with an accident and loses his memory. He is unable to reveal the killer. He is asked to re-investigate the murder in the hope that he might remember something.

