Drishyam 2: Venkatesh Daggubati wraps up Telugu version; Ravichandran, P Vasu team up for Kannada remake

Drishyam 2: Venkatesh Daggubati wraps up Telugu version

Ravichandran and P Vasu will be collaborating again for the Kannada remake of Drishyam 2, titled Drishya 2. The two earlier came together for the first film in the franchise, Drishya. Apart from this, the filming for the Telugu version of Drishyam 2 is also in its final stage. On Thursday, the protagonist of the movie, Venkatesh Daggubati, shared that he has wrapped up his portion of the shoot.

Suresh Productions, which is bankrolling the Telugu version of Drishyam 2, took to their social media handle to announce the production status of the film. "@VenkyMama wraps his portion of the shoot for #Drishyam2," they wrote.

The film features Meena, Kruthika Jayakumar, Esther Anil, and Nadiya in pivotal roles from the first part of Telugu Drishyam. Nadhiya essayed the role of the police officer whose son was killed by Rambabu's (Venkatesh) daughter and the latter hide the body. The film is bankrolled by Suresh Productions and Aashirvaad Cinemas.

On the other hand, E4 Entertainment announced the Kannada remake of Drishyam 2, on the festive occasion of Ugadi.

E4 Entertainment also produced the 2014 film and the sequel will have the same cast including, Navya Nair, Aarohi Narayan, Unnati, Asha Sharath and Prabhu. While the rest of the cast has to be finalised, actor Pramod Shetty has been roped in as a new addition. The project is currently slated to begin production in May.

The film will be produced by Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathi. and the cinematography will be handled by Seetharam GSV.

Jeetu Joseph directorial starring Mohanlal premiered on Amazon Prime to an amazing response.