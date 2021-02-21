Image Source : TWITTER/SANTOSHSIVAN Mohanlal's directorial debut Barozz to go on floors in March

Superstar Mohanlal is set to begin the shooting for his directorial debut "Barozz" in March, cinematographer-filmmaker Santosh Sivan announced on Sunday. The film is billed as a big-budget 3D fantasy project and would reportedly feature an international cast, with actors from Spain, Portugal, Ghana and America.

Sivan took to Twitter and wrote, "Starting 'Barozz' in March with Mohanlal in director's chair."

The film is written by director Jijo Punnoose, best known for his 1984 Malayalam fantasy film, "My Dear Kuttichathan", titled "Chhota Chetan" in Hindi.

In October last year, the 57-year-old cinematographer had announced joining the project. Sivan has shot acclaimed films like Mani Ratnam's "Dil Se", "Raavan" and Rajinikanth's 2020 action drama "Darbar".

"With two icons.Teaming up to showcase the best of south indian talent internationally 'Barros' Mohan Lal's debut directorial with an outstanding cast to aid Jijo Punnose script ('My Dear Kuttichathan') in 3D," Sivan had tweeted.

Mohanlal, 60, is currently seen in the "Drishyam 2", streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Jeethu Joseph-directed sequel chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed.

The film is being praised by both the critiques and the fans. The well-knitted screenplay and actor Mohanlal's stellar performance have taken the film to the stairway of success. The level of excitement and love for the film has been reaching an extent that fans are already demanding a sequel of the film. Recently, in an interview with Manorama New producer Antony Perumbavur had spill beans on the making of Drishyam 3.

Antony said, "I can say that Drishyam 3 is in Jeethu's mind. I understood from his conversations that he is contemplating it. I really hope that it happens. In fact, Lal sir and Jeethu have been speaking about it. All of us wish for Drishyam 3."

With Drishyam 2 hitting the screens, comparisons are bound to happen with the first film in the franchise. However, Mohanlal requested his fans not to compare the film with Drishyam that released seven years ago. He said in an interview, "Drishyam 2 is an intelligent suspense-thriller. Yes, the first film was one too. But all I can say now is that the sequel will be an edge-of-the-seat crime-thriller with more twists and turns. I would request the audience not to compare it with the first film. This one is best enjoyed as an independent film."

-with PTI inputs