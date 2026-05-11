Do you know Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay, is also in films? But there's a twist

New Delhi:

Jason Sanjay was born on August 26, 2000, to Tamil superstar and newly appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam. He is the elder child of the couple and belongs to one of Tamil cinema's most recognised film families. His younger sister is Divya Saasha.

Despite growing up in the spotlight because of his father's popularity, Jason has largely maintained a low public profile over the years.

Education and interest in cinema

According to his IMDb profile, Jason Sanjay pursued studies related to filmmaking and cinema abroad. Reports over the years have suggested that he undertook film education in Canada and later explored screenwriting and filmmaking techniques as part of his academic training.

Unlike many celebrity children who make an early acting debut, Jason's interest has appeared to lean more towards filmmaking and direction. His educational background has often been linked to his long-term plans within the film industry.

Early screen appearances

Jason Sanjay made brief appearances during childhood in connection with some of Vijay's projects. One of his notable appearances was in the song Naan Adicha from Vettaikaaran, where he was seen alongside his father. These clips continue to circulate online among Vijay’s fan base.

However, he has not actively pursued acting projects or mainstream media appearances in recent years.

Directorial debut announcement

Jason Sanjay officially entered the Tamil film industry as a filmmaker after Lyca Productions announced that he would direct an upcoming project under their banner. The news created quite a bit of buzz because of the popularity of Vijay and the curiosity surrounding Jason's innovative direction.

Till now the star kid has directed Pull the Trigger, a short film in 2023. His next directorial project was Sigma featuring Faria Abdullah,Yog Japee, Rockstar Kamalesh and Sundeep Kishan.

Staying out of the spotlight

Unlike most star kids in the Indian film industry, Jason Sanjay has maintained his privacy. He hardly makes any public appearances or gives interviews.

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