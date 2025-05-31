Did you know about the age gap between Junior NTR and his wife Lakshmi? They tied the knot in 2011 Read to know about the age gap between RRR actor Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi here. The couple had an arranged marriage in 2011.

Apart from films, the personal lives of celebrities are always a topic of discussion. Today, we are going to tell you about the story of the famous Telugu actor Jr NTR, who is famous for his versatile acting, but after knowing a fact about his marriage, you will be surprised. Read further to find out the details.

RRR fame actor often shares a glimpse of his personal life on social media, where he can be seen with his wife and children. The War 2 actor Junior NTR got married to Lakshmi Pranathi on May 11, 2011, in Hyderabad. But did you know that the couple has an age difference of 9 years?

Yes, you read that right! Jr NTR, also known as Tarak, is the grandson of the legendary Telugu actor and politician NT Rama Rao. Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi had an arranged marriage on May 11, 2011. At the time, the actor was 28 years old, and Lakshmi was around 19, making their age gap nearly nine years, which is considered quite significant by many. However, this age difference hasn’t affected their relationship. For the past 14 years, Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi have been happily married. The couple has two sons, i.e., Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram.

Talking about the work front, the 44-year-old actor was last seen in the action drama film 'Devara Part 1' alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. He will be next seen in the action drama film 'War 2' directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 14, 2025.

