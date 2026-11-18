Actor-filmmaker Dhanush has thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for granting permission for 6 am screenings of his upcoming film Om, which is scheduled to release on November 20. He also requested fans to celebrate the film's release responsibly and avoid causing inconvenience to others.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dhanush shared a note about the efforts that go into making a film. He said that the success of the film is the result of the collective hard work and dedication of people from various departments. He also encouraged audiences to support the industry by watching films in theatres.

Dhanush thanks Tamil Nadu CM Vijay for allowing 6 am shows of OM

In his note, Dhanush thanked the Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister Vijay for allowing the 6 am screenings of 'Om'. He also expressed his gratitude for the decision ahead of the film's theatrical release on November 20.

His note read in Tamil, which translates into English as, "The success of a film is the result of the collective hard work and dedication of people from various departments. The biggest support you can offer everyone working in the film industry is to visit theatres and watch films, thereby contributing to the growth of cinema. My heartfelt thanks to the Tamil Nadu government and the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Vijay, for granting permission for the 6 am shows of the film 'Om', which is set to release on November 20."

The note also added, "I kindly request all fans attending the 6 am shows to conduct themselves safely and responsibly, and ensure that they do not cause any inconvenience to others. Watching and enjoying the film is the true celebration! Love and gratitude to everyone."

More details about OM: Chapter 1

The Tamil action thriller OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood is set to hit theatres on November 20. Apart from Dhanush and Mammootty, the film features Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sai Abhyankkar in key roles. The film is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and is produced under Wunderbar Films and R-Tech Studios.

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