The box office battle between Dhanush and Mammootty's OM: Operation Mole and Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara continues in theatres. Both films were released on November 20 and are now witnessing their first weekend collections. However, Dhanush's action thriller has taken a considerable lead over Dulquer's romantic drama in terms of domestic box office earnings.

According to early estimates shared by trade tracker Sacnilk as of 2.03 pm on November 22, OM: Operation Mole is performing significantly better than Aakasamlo Oka Tara on Day 3. Here's a look at how the two films have performed so far.

OM: Operation Mole box office collection Day 3

Dhanush and Mammootty's OM: Operation Mole has maintained its lead at the box office since its opening day. As per Sacnilk, OM collected Rs 6.31 crore across 3,251 shows, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 40.66 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 47.30 crore.

The film opened at the box office with Rs 18.10 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 16.25 crore on Day 2. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film also features Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.

OM Operation Mole: What is it about?

The film revolves around a man who comes to the rescue of 20 Tamil woodcutters arrested by the police in a forest in Tiruvannamalai. It received mixed reactions from audiences, with viewers divided over its execution. Despite the varied responses, the film has earned an impressive IMDb rating of 8.6 out of 10, based on 3.6K user ratings.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara box office collection Day 3

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara had a slow start at the box office in India. It earned Rs 2.90 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 4.45 crore. As of 2.03 pm on November 22, the film has minted Rs 2.01 crore across 1,021 shows.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film features Dulquer Salmaan alongside Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan and Ruhani Sharma in key roles.

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