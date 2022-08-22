Dhanush's noir look from Naane Varuven out! Brother Selvaraghavan shares first pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SELVARAGHAVAN Dhanush in the upcoming film Naane Varuven

Dhanush's first look from the upcoming movie Naane Varuven has been revealed on social media on Monday. It will see Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan taking the director's chair. The movie's concept is innovative and original and the first look of the National Award winner Dhanush only sets up for what is to come. As the images of the Tamil star were shared on social media, fans could not help but praise heap on the makers for presenting a never-seen-before look of Dhanush.

Dhanush's noir look from Naane Varuven out!

The story of the film Naane Varuven reportedly revolves around a deja vu effect between two lookalikes. The two avatars of Dhanush have been revealed from the film. In one of the images, he looked gritty sporting a stubble and beanie. The actor completed his look with dark sunglasses and a leather jacket. In the other image, he appeared clean-shaven but wore an intense look on his face. Apart from the first looks of the film, Selvaraghavan shared that Naane Varuven will be released in cinema halls soon.

Naane Varuven cast

Apart from Dhanush in double roles, Naane Varuven will also feature Yogi Babu, Indhuja Ravichandran and Elli AvrRam. It is said to be an action thriller and the two posters of Dhanush tease the noir setting of the upcoming film. The teaser stills have surely got the fans excited for Dhanush's new film, even as his recent release Thiruchitrambalam opposite Nithya Menen has been performing well at the box office. After the images surfaced on social media, the hashtags 'Naane Varuven' trended on Twitter with fans showering praise.

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan's collaborations

Dhanush made his acting debut with the 2002 coming-of-age drama Thulluvadho Ilamai, directed by Selvaraghavan. The brothers later went on to work on films like Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Mayakkam Enna. The producer of Naane Varuven is Kalaipuli Thanu. The upcoming film began shooting in August last year and completed filming in April 2022.

Apart from Naane Varuven, Dhanush will be seen in The Gray Man sequel featuring Ryan Gosling aka Sierra Six. He will also feature in directors Sekhar Kammula and Arun Matheswaran's movies.

