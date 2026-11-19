The countdown to OM: Operation Mole has officially begun, and the film is already drawing attention ahead of its theatrical release. Starring Dhanush and Mammootty, the action thriller has reportedly sold 2 lakh tickets on BookMyShow as soon as advance bookings opened across Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 20. With bookings now open in three languages, the early response has added to the anticipation surrounding the much-awaited collaboration between Dhanush and Mammootty.

OM: Operation Mole opens advance bookings across three languages

Advance bookings for OM: Operation Mole have gone live across Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, with the film recording 2 lakh ticket sales on BookMyShow as bookings opened. The response marks an encouraging start to its theatrical journey, particularly with the release just around the corner.

The makers are bringing the film to audiences as an action thriller set against the backdrop of illegal red sandalwood smuggling in Andhra Pradesh. Its story takes viewers into the dense forests of the region, where an undercover mission puts an officer in the middle of a dangerous smuggling network.

As he attempts to infiltrate the operation, he comes face to face with powerful people and unpredictable situations. With the risk of being exposed at every turn, the mission soon becomes a fight for survival, with trust and loyalty put to the test.

Dhanush and Mammootty lead a strong ensemble cast

Apart from bringing Dhanush and Mammootty together, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. The combination of actors from different film industries has added to the curiosity around the project.

The trailer has offered a glimpse into the film's world of undercover operations, crime and high-stakes confrontations. However, much of the excitement is centred on seeing Dhanush and Mammootty share screen space, making their collaboration one of the film's biggest talking points.

All about OM: Operation Mole

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Operation Mole is produced by Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag. The film is backed by RTake Studios and Wunderbar Films.

With advance bookings now open in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, the makers are gearing up for its worldwide theatrical release on November 20.

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