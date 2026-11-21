Dhanush and Mammootty's OM: Operation Mole X and Dulquer Salmaan's Akasamlo Oka Tara arrived in theatres on the same day, setting up an interesting box office clash. Both films began their theatrical runs with audiences turning up to watch the new releases.

However, the opening-day numbers show a clear lead for OM: Operation Mole X. While Dhanush and Mammootty's film recorded a strong start, the latter's son Dulquer Salmaan's Akasamlo Oka Tara also registered a notable contribution from its Telugu version. For the unversed, OM released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Akasamlo Oka Tara was released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi languages.

OM: Operation Mole X leads with Rs 17.70 crore India net collection

OM: Operation Mole X collected Rs 17.70 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day, Friday, November 20, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 20.55 crore, while the film recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 31.55 crore.

The Tamil version contributed the most, earning Rs 13.35 crore net from 4,023 shows. The Telugu version collected Rs 4 crore from 1,615 shows, while the Hindi version added Rs 35 lakh from 990 shows. The film recorded a total of 6,628 shows across India on day one.

Akasamlo Oka Tara crosses Rs 3 crore gross on day 1

Dulquer Salmaan's Akasamlo Oka Tara crossed Rs 3 crore in tracked all-India gross collections on its opening day, as per Track Tollywood. The Telugu version contributed over 70 per cent of the film's total collections, accounting for the largest share of its opening-day business.

While Akasamlo Oka Tara registered a decent start, it trailed OM: Operation Mole X in the opening-day box office comparison. Based on the reported figures, Dhanush and Mammootty's film took the lead on day one.

OM: What is the film about?

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Operation Mole X follows a Tamil Nadu Special Task Force officer, played by Dhanush, who goes undercover to infiltrate a red sandalwood smuggling network. Sai Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who leads the Exclusive Special Task Force in Andhra Pradesh. Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah also feature in pivotal roles. Ahead of the film's release, Dhanush thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for permitting early-morning shows.

Akasamlo Oka Tara: Cast and crew details

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, Akasamlo Oka Tara stars Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan and Ruhani Sharma. The film is produced by Allu Aravind, Swapna Dutt and Sandeep Gunnam under Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Ganga Raju Gunnam has written the screenplay. Sujith Sarang is the cinematographer, and KL Praveen has handled the editing.

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