Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram to release today on Netflix, Russo brothers wish 'thambi'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LETSOTT Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram to release today on Netflix

This weekend belongs to South superstar Dhanush. The actor's film Jagame Thandhiram is all set to release on Netflix on Friday at 12:30 pm. It is one of the most awaited films and fans have already started gearing up for the first show. Taking to Twitter, Dhanush fans have been expressing their excitement for the film. Many have also wished the actor for the much-anticipated film. Even filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo, who has teamed up with actor Dhanush for the upcoming project "The Gray Man", sent their best wishes.

Expressing their excitement to work with the South star and wishing him for his latest film "Jagame Thandhiram", the Russo Brothers tweeted, "Super da thambi! Excited to be working with @dhanushkraja and good luck with #JagameThandhiram @karthiksubbaraj @StudiosYNot Watch the trailer here."

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj and headlined by Dhanush, Jagame Thandhiram revolves around Suruli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home. The film, produced by YNot Studios and Reliance Entertainment, is set to premiere on Netflix on June 18.

Dhanush is currently in the US, where he is shooting for The Russo Brothers' The Gray Man. The actor is gone to train for his action sequences in the film which is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name.

In the movie, the South star will share screen space with the likes of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, "Bridgerton" breakout Regé-Jean Page "Narcos" actor Wagner Moura, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" child actor Julia Butters and "Game of Thrones" alum Jessica Henwick.

The movie, set up at Netflix by the Russo brothers, revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling). It follows Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry''s CIA team.

(With PTI inputs)