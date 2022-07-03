Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DHANUSH Dhanush announces title of his next, says thrilled about 'Captain Miller'

Dhanush on Saturday announced that his upcoming feature with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran has been titled “Captain Miller”. The title announcement comes months after the 38-year-old actor confirmed his collaboration with the director, known for Tamil hits "Rocky" (2021) and "Saani Kaayidham" (2022). Dhanush unveiled the film's title in a teaser video, in which he is seen riding a bike with his face covered with a scarf. The film will showcase the actor in a dacoit avatar. Taking to Instagram, the 'Raanjhana' actor shared a motion poster of his new film and captioned it, "This is going to be very very exciting. Super thrilled about captain Miller".

Written and directed by Matheswaran, the film is a period gangster drama set in the 1950s, as per media reports. Noted music composer-singer GV Prakash has been roped in to score the music. Madhan Karky who worked for films like the Baahubali franchise, RRR, and Pushpa is penning dialogues for the Tamil version of the movie.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, 'Captain Miller' is a big-budget Tamil action entertainer and marks the first collaboration of the National award-winning actor and the 'Rocky' director. Set to release in 2023, “Captain Miller” is presented by T G Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan.

Based on the backdrop of the 1930s and 1940s, the 'Kolaveri Di' singer will essay the role of Captain Miller in the film. The remaining star cast of the film is still to be announced.

Dhanush most recently starred in the Hindi film “Atrangi Re”, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. He is currently awaiting the release of his Hollywood debut "The Gray Man", directed by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo. Led by starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, the movie is scheduled to be released on Netflix on July 22.