Deva, veteran Tamil music composer and singer, dies at 75 in Chennai

Chennai:

Tamil music composer and singer Deva, popularly known as 'Thenisai Thendral', passed away in Chennai on Saturday, October 17. He was 75. He was reportedly admitted to Surya Hospital at around 8:30 am, where he passed away. More details about the cause of his death are awaited.

Veteran Tamil music director Deva passes away

His death has left members of the film industry and other fields in shock, with several celebrities and politicians paying tribute to the celebrated music director. Khushbu Sundar and others remembered Deva and paid tribute to his contribution to cinema.

Actor-politician Khusbu Sundar remembered the veteran musician and expressed her condolences. Her X post read, "Absolutely devastated. Unbelievable. A man who was healthy and laughing, blessing and was part of us just 10 days ago is gone. Its heartbreaking. Thenisai Thendral as he was known, was indeed a man as sweet as honey and light hearted as the wind. His contribution to the world of music and cinema is beyond. Gone too soon. Why?? You will be missed Deva Sir. Rest in peace (sic)."

The official X handle of Lok Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, also expressed condolences over Deva's death. The X post read, "Thiru. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Hon’ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, expresses his profound grief over the demise of renowned music director Deva, whose remarkable contribution to Tamil film music enriched the cultural landscape of Tamil Nadu. Through his memorable compositions, melodious tunes and distinctive musical style, Deva earned a special place in the hearts of millions of music lovers. His music transcended generations and left an enduring imprint on Tamil cinema."

It also added, "His passing is an irreparable loss to the world of music and Tamil cinema. The Hon’ble Governor conveys his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues and countless admirers, and prays for the departed soul to attain eternal peace."

The Maharaja actor Vijay Sethupathi also expressed grief over the demise of veteran music composer Deva. Sharing a monochrome picture of the musician on X, he wrote in Tamil, which loosely translates into English as, "The passing of the composer Deva sir, who left an indelible mark in the music world of Tamil cinema, brings immense sorrow. His music and songs will forever live in our memories. Deepest condolences."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay also paid tribute to veteran musician Deva and remembered his musical legacy. Take a look at his post on X below.

Who was veteran musician Deva?

Born on November 20, 1950, Deva, whose full name was Devanesan Chokkalingam, was one of the prominent composers in Tamil cinema. He was known for his distinctive tunes, folk-inspired compositions and contribution to popularising gaana music in mainstream films. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he composed music for hundreds of films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema.

Also Read:

George Pius Tharayil, Papanasam and Billa 2 producer, dies at 63; Prithviraj Sukumaran pays tribute