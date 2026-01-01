Demonte Colony 3 release date: Popular Tamil horror franchise to return with final chapter in Summer 2026 The Tamil horror thriller Demonte Colony has entertained audiences since 2015. Both of it's parts earned a lot of money and praises and now the first glimpse of the third part has surprised everyone.

New Delhi:

Horror films, whenever released, capture audiences' attention. However, when it comes to Indian horror thrillers, fans have often been disappointed in the past. However, on the very first day of 2026, the first look of the third installment of the supernatural horror thriller Demonte Colony, whose previous two installments have already grossed crores at the box office and proven to be superhits, has been revealed.

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Demonte Colony 3, will release this Summer. However, the makers have not released the exact release date but the first poster does give share some hints, enough to ignite anticipation for the third part. It is significant to note that Demonte Colony 3 could be the end of the story. But the makers also admitted to have intentions to extend the story depending on Demonte Colony 3's success.

Demonte Colony 3 first look out

The first look of Demonte Colony 3 shows a man sitting on a chair. The poster reads, 'The end is still far away.' The poster indicates that the third installment will be released in the summer. After seeing the poster, fans are saying that it will also be a hit. According to reports, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Archana Ravichandran, Muthukumar and Meenakshi Govindarajan are returning to the film.

Demonte Colony 2's box office collection

Demonte Colony 2, released in 2024, will continue its story in the third installment. Arulneethi will once again be seen in a double role. Regarding box office success, the 144-minute Demonte Colony was made on a budget of Rs 15-20 crore. The film grossed Rs 85 crore at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024.

The first part also earned more than its budget

Speaking of the first installment of Demonte Colony, the film was released in 2015, and the second installment arrived in theaters nine years later. However, the first installment also achieved a lifetime collection of Rs 17 crore on a budget of just Rs 2 crore, a figure many times greater than its budget. Consequently, it can be said that the entire Demonte Colony series has proven successful. It remains to be seen how much Demonte Colony 3 will achieve.

Also Read: When Sandeep Reddy Vanga took a veiled dig at Deepika Padukone over Spirit plot leak