Deewana Movie X Review: Did Harshith R and Smeha Manimegalai's Telugu film impresses audience?

New Delhi:

The Telugu movie Deewana, starring Harshith R and Smeha Manimegalai, was released worldwide on June 20, with paid previews on June 19, 2026. Directed by Sreekanth Sangishetty, the film has been receiving positive reactions from viewers who watched it on its first day.

The film is produced by Arha Media, Vasudev Koppineni, and Sridevi Karyampudi under Geetha Arts, V Studios, and Arha Media. Let’s see whether the film managed to impress internet audiences or not.

Deewana Movie X Review

Those who went to theatres to watch the film have shared their views on X (formerly Twitter). So far, the film has received a positive response from users, who have called it a "feel-good film" and praised the actors' performances and direction. One X user wrote, "#Deewana Telugu Movies are back on track . Nice movie. There’s more story in the second half . Feel good film . Definitely a HIT. Great performance from the leads and their friends. Great direction. Watch it today in theatre not on ott after a month or 2. Need to encourage small films made with passion (sic)."

Another user wrote, "#Deewana What a beautiful cinema this turned out to be! Every emotion — love, friendship, family — felt so organic, but the love story truly stole my heart Director deserves huge applause for giving every character a purpose and payoff. Fresh breath for Telugu cinema."

See more X reactions below:

How much did Deewana earn on Day 1?

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Telugu film Deewana struggled to attract audiences to theatres, grossing Rs 0.05 crore on its opening day (at the time of writing). Its net India collection currently stands at Rs 0.04 crore.

Also Read: Maa Inti Bangaaram Day 1 Box Office Collection: How much did Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film earn on opening day?