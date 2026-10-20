Deepika Padukone and Bipasha Basu share a special connection, and it's all about 'Devi'

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Bipasha Basu have something in common when it comes to their daughters' names. Deepika revealed the name of her second daughter with Ranveer Singh as Devi Padukone Singh on October 20. Bipasha's only daughter, whom she shares with actor Karan Singh Grover, is also named Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Beyond sharing the name Devi, both couples have followed a similar naming pattern. Deepika and Ranveer's daughter carries her mother's surname, Padukone, followed by her father's surname, Singh. Bipasha and Karan's daughter's name similarly includes Basu, her mother's surname, before Singh Grover, her father's surname.

Deepika Padukone reveals her second daughter's name

On October 20, Deepika shared a family photograph on social media and introduced her younger daughter as Devi Padukone Singh. The post carried the caption, 'Of Love & Abundance…'

The picture featured Deepika and Ranveer with their elder daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, who could be seen holding her younger sister. The announcement revealed the name of the couple's second child, whom they welcomed in September 2026.

See the post here:

For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer married in November 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. They welcomed their first daughter, Dua, in September 2024.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter is also named Devi

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their only daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in November 2022. The couple announced her name after her birth, sharing their happiness with fans.

Bipasha has often shared glimpses of her life as a mother on social media. Now, with Deepika revealing her younger daughter's name, the two actors share a notable connection: both have daughters named Devi.

Deepika Padukone and Bipasha Basu have worked together

Deepika Padukone and Bipasha Basu have also been part of the same film, Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. While Bipasha played Radhika, one of the women Ranbir's character falls in love with, Deepika's character, Gayatri, was the one he ends up with in the movie. Despite appearing in the same film, the two actors did not share screen space.

According to Sacnilk, Bachna Ae Haseeno earned Rs 36.57 crore in India net collections and Rs 62 crore worldwide. The film was made on a reported budget of Rs 23 crore and was given a 'Hit' verdict by Sacnilk.

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Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh introduce baby Devi; know the spiritual significance of her name