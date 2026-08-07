DC releases in theatres; here's what X users are saying about Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi's movie

New Delhi:

It's not every day that a filmmaker known for delivering blockbusters decides to step in front of the camera. With DC, Lokesh Kanagaraj takes that leap. The film, also starring Wamiqa Gabbi, has hit the screens today, and the internet can't stop talking about it.

For the unversed, Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for directing films such as Aviyal, Maanagaram, Kaithi, Vijay's Master, Leo, Kamal Haasan's Vikram, and Rajinikanth's Coolie.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC X Review

The internet is filled with reactions to the Tamil film, DC. A user wrote, "Jst walkd out of #DC. I'm still processin tht experience. Yu'll forget tht he's Lokesh, Wamiqa, chumeshwari. Arun's redemption. Anirudh, you genius, evry time Raga of Revenge plays, madness in theater!"

Another fan commented: "Last weeekend was about Marvel This week will be about DC, starring Loki #DCfromAugust7th #AMBCinemas."

A third user quipped, "Anirudh’s score lifting the action sequences is all I needed to hear! Sounds like a solid theatrical watch for the weekend."

Anirudh’s score lifting the action sequences is all I needed to hear! Sounds like a solid theatrical watch for the weekend. #DCMovie #DCReview — Abhi (@abhim3010) August 7, 2026

A fourth user, who found DC "weak", penned: "#DC #DCmovie is very avg. #LokeshKanagaraj struggles to emote and does poor acting. #WamiqGabbi is really good. Story and screenplay is outdated and boring. Some of the action scenes are well done. Too much violence and gore. #Anirudh is on fire. Weak writing. MID! 2.25/5."

Here are some of the other X posts:

What is the story of Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC?

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC is not just another gangster drama. It is equally invested in telling a love story. The film follows Devadas, a man with a troubled past who is constantly looking over his shoulder. Then comes Chandra, played by Wamiqa Gabbi, and their lives change in ways neither of them expects.

Anirudh Ravichander's background score deserves a special mention. It quietly lifts the emotional scenes and then explodes when the action kicks in. It is one of those scores that stays with you even after the film ends.

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