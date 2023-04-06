Dasara Box Office Collection Day 7: Nani-Keerthy Suresh's mass entertainer mints Rs 100 crore worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NANI Dasara has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide as it continues its successful run in theatres.

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 7: Nani and Keerthy Suresh's latest offering has taken the box office by storm, collecting a gross of Rs 99-100 crores worldwide. The period action drama is setting the cash registers ringing. The Telugu film witnessed a glorious weekend with a Rs 38 crore gross worldwide opening. While it observed a slight drop on Day 2, the film managed to perform better than Ajay Devgn's recently released Bholaa. The movie, which was released on March 30, has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience and has set new records in the Telugu film industry.

Dasara Box Office Report

The film directed by Srikanth Odela passed the crucial Monday test and collected a gross of Rs 5 crore in India on its first weekday. In its seven days run Dasara grossed a whopping Rs 99 crore WW. On Day 7, the movie is expected to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Dasara has breached a mammoth $1.7 Million in the USA. It is already the biggest earner for Nani in the region. Interestingly, the movie is performing well in the north belt as well.

While Dasara is raking huge numbers in the Nizam region, the numbers are equally good in Andhra Pradesh as well. A film that has repeat value will have a long run at the box office. Dasara earned Rs 69 crore India net on its seventh day for all languages (early estimates). With this, the total collection of the film now stands at Rs 99 crore.

About Dasara

The Telugu film aims to bring focus on the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Also starring Keethy Suresh in the lead, Dasara is directed by debutant Srikanth Odhela and is touted to be one of the most crucial films of Nani’s career.

Dasara has an extraordinary storyline and some note-worthy performances. The film sees music by Santosh Narayanan, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Naveen Nooli with writing by Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi and Vamsi Krishna P apart from Srikanth.

