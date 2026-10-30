Cult X review out; here's what the internet is saying about Vishwak Sen and Gayatri Bharadwaj's film

Vishwak Sen and Gayatri Bharadwaj's latest film, Cult, arrived in theatres this Friday, October 30. Directed by Vishwak Sen, the Telugu horror thriller follows a group of young boys who head to a party. However, things take an unexpected turn, leaving them fighting for survival.

Those who watched the film on its opening day have shared their reactions on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Let's take a look at what viewers are saying about it.

Cult X review

So far, the film has received mixed reactions from viewers. While some have praised it as a "full-fledged slasher thriller", one user even called it a "must-watch" film. The X post read, "Must Must Watch for the one of a kind Cult Experience #CULT dares to step away from familiar commercial storytelling and enters the territory of a full-fledged slasher thriller. The 1st half establishes its world, while the second half turns up the violence with brutal action (sic)."

However, not everyone seems impressed with the film. Some X users have pointed out its flaws. One viewer described the first half as "below par" and called the casting a "big minus". He wrote, "Vishwak Sen peak duty #CULT Action, BGM motham vere level Unexpected Blockbuster (sic)."

It seems like some X users didn't go well with the audience, as they have pointed out flaws. One user called the first half of the film as "below par", he called the casting is "big minus". His post read, "Below par 1st half, casting is a big minus. Should’ve been more intense for kind of genre it is promoted but fun try chesi core plot side chesaru. Expected a last-man-standing kind of game but our superhero comes in and starts killing villains and make it a regular Indian film #CULT."

Another user, who reviewed the film midway through the screening, described it as "directionless fun". The user's post read, "halfway through #CULT a very directionless fun (sic)."

Cult movie: Know about the makers

Directed by Vishwak Sen, the film is produced by Sandeep Kakarala and Karate Raju. The music for the film has been composed by Ravi Basrur, and the cinematography is done by Aravind Viswanathan. Ravi Teja Girijala has edited the film.

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