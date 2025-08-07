Coolie advance booking crosses $2 mn overseas; Rajinikanth’s mass film builds hype Rajinikanth’s Coolie is roaring at the global box office before release! From ticket booking to cast, here’s all you need to know about this Lokesh Kanagaraj film.

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, which also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna and Shruti Hassan, is nearing its release. While the trailer and Coolie have been received well, the makers have created enough anticipation for the film.

Amid all this, the advance booking stats of the film, especially overseas, are good news for the makers. Moreover, it seems like director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie will break the record of his own film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Coolie advance booking update — already $2M+ overseas!

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie has already crossed the $2 million advance ticket sales mark overseas. This includes sales of $1.25 million from North America alone. Coolie has also performed well in the rest of the Gulf countries as well as Malaysia, Singapore and the UK. Where more than 20,000 tickets have already been sold.

Coolie Movie is being touted as Lokesh Kanagaraj's biggest film to date. It stars Rajinikanth in an old mass role, which has struck a chord with the global Tamil diaspora and general South Indian audiences abroad. Meanwhile, War 2 is also showing healthy signs in international markets, but the pace is comparatively slow.

When will Coolie ticket booking open in India?

If we talk about when the advance booking of the Coolie movie will start at the Indian box office, then till now, no official announcement has been made by the makers. But if reports are to be believed, the advance booking of the Coolie movie will start 4-5 days before its release at the box office.

Coolie cast

Apart from Shruti Haasan, the movie Coolie also stars Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John and Pooja Hegde. Coolie is produced by Sun Pictures, and Anirudh Ravichander has given the music.

Now it only remains to see between Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2, which film will earn more on day 1. Yash Raj Films has also started to ignite anticipation for the spy-thriller sequel.

