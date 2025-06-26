Coolie Chikitu Song: Rajinikanth, Anirudh Ravichander's new song amuses netizens | See Reactions South superstar Rajinikanth's new song 'Chikitu' started trending tremendously on social media as soon as it was released. Aamir's cameo in the film is creating buzz.

New Delhi:

South superstar Rajinikanth is once again coming to win the hearts of fans with his tremendous style. The first song 'Chikitu' of his upcoming film 'Coolie' was released on June 25 and within a few hours it created a stir on the internet. Moreover, the song as impressed so much that even after a day of its release, the song is still trending on X and Google. Moreover, netizens took to social profiles to share their verdict on the song.

The song got 48 lakh views

In just three hours, the song got one million views, i.e. 10 lakh views and crossing 48 lakh views in 20 hours, this song has become one of the fastest viral South Indian tracks of the year. The special thing about the song is its tremendous visual treat, the energy of Anirudh Ravichander and T Rajender and the brilliant choreography of Sandy Master. Rajinikanth's stylish entry and iconic dance moves are also seen in the song, which are no less than a treat for the audience.

Aamir Khan's entry in the climax

While one of Rajinikanth's songs has already made fans crazy, now another big news has come out. Aamir Khan will be seen doing a special cameo in the film 'Coolie'. But this is not an ordinary cameo; rather, a fierce clash will be seen between Aamir and Rajinikanth in the climax of the film. It is being said that this sequence has been shot in Rajasthan and Aamir gave about 10 days for this. This is considered to be Aamir Khan's most talked-about and powerful guest appearance of the year, which is going to make the film even grander.

Rajinikanth's magic spreads on social media

As soon as 'Chikitu' was released, fans' reactions started coming on social media. People are not tired of praising Rajinikanth's energy and style even at his age. One user wrote, 'So much energy at the age of 74, only Rajinikanth can do this.' Another user wrote,' His range needs to be studied.' Have a look at some other reactions here:

Overall, the fire that 'Coolie' has set with its song is going to reach the box office as well. This film is releasing on August 14, 2025 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and it has to clash with 'War 2'. But at the moment, Rajinikanth's stardom is at the top on social media.

