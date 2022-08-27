Cobra Trailer: Irfan Pathan begins new spell, looks to clean bowl Chiyaan Vikram

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@IRFANPATHAN) Irfan Pathan in the UAE earlier this year

Starting a fresh inning in his life, former Indian cricketer and now an established broadcaster Irfan Pathan impressed everybody as he appeared in the Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra's trailer. Ajay Gnanamuthu's directorial 'Cobra marks Irfan Pathan's debut on the silver screen. The former cricketer will share the screen with none other than Tamil superstar Vikram who has a cult following of his own. With unconventional movies such as Aparichit, I, VIP, and many more, there is always a buzz in the air when a Vikram movie comes out.

Earlier this month, former cricketer Irfan Pathan's name was doing the rounds owing to the bad experiences that he incurred due to Vistara airlines. He held Vistara guilty of downgrading his ticket class. Pathan who is now a successful broadcaster was once an asset to the Indian cricket team. Courtesy of his 3 for 16 in the quota of 4 overs Irfan Pathan was the star of the final that India won against Pakistan in the 2007 ICC T20I World Cup. Pathan who first debuted for India in the year 2003 has 100 Test wickets, 173 ODI wickets, and 28 T20I wickets. Irfan proved to be a very handy cricketer in the Indian Premier League too and has a total of 80 IPL wickets to his name. Irfan bowed out of international cricket in the year 2012 and since then has been seen in many roles. Pathan, for a long time, served Jammu & Kashmir cricket as a coach and after that, he switched to the role of a commentator and has been pretty successful in that too.

South Indian superstar Vikram stars in Cobra. With a powerful BGM (Background Music), jaw-dropping locations, and some tricky camerawork, the makers have tried to spice the movie up in every possible way. Chiyaan Vikram who is hailed for his acting prowess and oozing swag is also one of those actors who go the extra mile and transform themselves completely for the character to look relatable on screen. The trailer wastes no time in showing the viewers that Cobra is a master of two skill sets, mathematics, and disguise. Taking himself a notch higher and trying to replicate what the legendary Kamal Haasan did in Dashavatar, Vikram will be seen playing seven different characters in the upcoming film. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan will be pitted against him in the movie as he plays the role of an investigating officer who is sure to give Vikram a tough fight.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE

The movie releases on August 31, 2022.

Latest Entertainment News