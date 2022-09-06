Cobra director Ajay Gnanamuthu reacts to criticism about confused screenplay: 'if possible please...

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CINESTUFFS27 Cobra

Starring Chiyaan Vikram in the titular role, the action-thriller Tamil film Cobra is a total box office failure. After a rousing start, Cobra has been in free fall at the box office. The film has received negative reviews from critics and audiences, who complained about its confusing screenplay. Earlier, a day after the release of the film, the makers trimmed the film by 20 minutes taking into account the audience feedback. Now, as director Ajay Gnanamuthu conducted a question and answer session on his Instagram page, several fans shared their disappointment with the convoluted screenplay.

When a fan pointed out that the film had a confusing screenplay, the director replied, "Firstly sorry that you felt confused!! But me as an audience I've always liked watching mind-bending films and genuinely tried it this time!! If possible plzzz try watching it again hopefully you like it!!".

Another netizen said that he found the movie had a brilliant screenplay but was disappointed with the climax, to which Ajay wrote, "It's possible to write a climax where Hero smartly escapes and we show him in a foreign location freely roaming around with mass music n all but ethically it's not right to free that character for the kind of crimes he has done!! Right??". ALSO READ: Cobra Box Office Collection: Is it a FLOP for Chiyaan Vikram's film?

A third one wrote that he couldn't believe that it was Ajay who directed Imaikaa Nodigal. He responded, saying, "Sorry that you're disappointed!! Hopefully will satisfy you the next time.. But try to give Cobra another shot before concluding."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY GNANAMUTHUCobra director Ajay Gnanamuthu's Instagram Story

Cobra Box Office Report

Starring Chiyaan Vikram in the titular role, Cobra was released in the theatres on August 31. On Day 6, the film reportedly added Rs 4 crore, taking its total earnings to Rs 35 crore, a disappointing figure. As per industry tracking website Sacnik, 'Cobra earned Rs 4.70 Cr India net on its fifth day for all languages.' Even in Tamil Nadu, Vikram starrer hasn’t done well at all.

About Cobra

Cobra is an action thriller flick featuring Vikram as a genius who is extremely good with numbers. He is someone who can find a solution mathematically to every problem. The actor plays the titular character of Cobra in the Tamil film and his real name is 'Mathie', a maths teacher. Cobra has two skills apart from his mathematical prowess. One, he is a master of disguise and two, he is an exceptional fighter. Madhi meets his nemesis in an Interpol officer Roshi, played by Roshan Mathew. What follows when Madhi and Rishi come face to face will be seen in Cobra. ALSO READ: Allu Arjun gets down on the road to celebrate Ganpati Virajan in full spirits with daughter | Video

Vikram is seen sporting at least seven different looks in this film including a Chinese old man and a rock band musician. The other important aspect of the film is that cricketer Irfan Pathan, who made his debut as an actor in Tamil cinema with this film, plays an investigating officer hot on the heels of the 'Cobra'.

