Cobra Box Office Collection: Chiyaan Vikram starrer turns out to be huge disappointment in week 1

Cobra Box Office Collection: Chiyaan Vikram's film crashed within a week of its theatrical run. After a rocky start, Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial failed to mint remarkable numbers at the ticket windows and made around Rs 1 crore on September 6 (Tuesday). Given the sharp fall in earnings, the film is somehow termed as a 'Flop.' The action-thriller Tamil film received negative reviews from critics and audiences alike. After completing a week in theaters, Cobra is showing no signs of growth.

Cobra Box Office Report

Starring Chiyaan Vikram in the titular role, Cobra was released in the theatres on August 31 amid huge fanfare. The film reportedly made around Rs 1 crore on its seventh day. The film has received negative reviews from fans, who complained about its confusing screenplay. A day after the film was released, the makers trimmed down the film by 20 minutes taking into account the audience feedback.

Even in Tamil Nadu, Vikram starrer hasn’t done well at all. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Cobra is a disaster at the box office. "Film FAILS the Monday test," he wrote.

Cobra director reacts to criticism about confused screenplay

Ajay Gnanamuthu conducted a question and answer session on his Instagram page, several fans shared their disappointment with the convoluted screenplay. When a fan pointed out that the film had a confusing screenplay, the director replied, "Firstly sorry that you felt confused!! But me as an audience I've always liked watching mind-bending films and genuinely tried it this time!! If possible plzzz try watching it again hopefully you like it!!".

About Cobra

Cobra is an action thriller flick featuring Vikram as a genius who is extremely good with numbers. He is someone who can find a solution mathematically to every problem. The actor plays the titular character of Cobra in the Tamil film and his real name is 'Mathie', a maths teacher. Cobra has two skills apart from his mathematical prowess. One, he is a master of disguise and two, he is an exceptional fighter. Madhi meets his nemesis in an Interpol officer Roshi, played by Roshan Mathew. What follows when Madhi and Rishi come face to face will be seen in Cobra.



Vikram is seen sporting at least seven different looks in this film including a Chinese old man and a rock band musician. The other important aspect of the film is that cricketer Irfan Pathan, who made his debut as an actor in Tamil cinema with this film, plays an investigating officer hot on the heels of the Cobra.

