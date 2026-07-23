CM Vijay's viral Assembly hand gesture features in Jana Nayagan opening scene; theatres erupt in cheers

New Delhi:

Jana Nayagan is currently in theatres, and Vijay fans are treating this as a day of celebration. The film opened to houseful early-morning shows on its first day, and that's when fans were greeted with a surprise. Vijay's character was introduced to the big screen as TN CM.

Vijay's introduction scene in Jana Nayagan

Vijay appeared on the big screen after a brief prologue. His face appeared with the words "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister". Along with it was an animated version of his iconic hand gesture moment at the TN Assembly, during the motion of thanks to the Governor's address. Take a look at fans' X posts here:

Vijay's hand gesture in Assembly Elections

A tense moment unfolded in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in June after Vijay made a hand gesture during his speech that many social media users compared to a viral gesture previously made by DMK leader and former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. As Vijay made the gesture, MLAs from the treasury benches applauded. However, it is not clear whether the chief minister was deliberately referencing Stalin's viral moment or if it was simply a spontaneous gesture while addressing the House.

The incident took place during the motion of thanks to the Governor's address. The proceedings soon turned heated as DMK leaders repeatedly interrupted Vijay's speech and accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of political opportunism.

Despite repeated requests from Speaker JCD Prabhakar and members of the ruling party to let the chief minister continue, the standoff escalated. The confrontation eventually ended with DMK legislators staging a walkout from the Assembly. Here is the video:

Trisha watches Jana Nayagan with her mother

Actor Trisha caught an early morning show of Jana Nayagan in Chennai on Thursday along with her mother. While the actress chose not to share her thoughts on the film, her mother spoke to ANI after the screening and praised Vijay's latest release.

"We had a good time. We really enjoyed the movie. I feel bad that this is his last film. We are going to miss him," she said while exiting the theatre.

The film stars C. Joseph Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. Initially scheduled for a January release, Jana Nayagan finally made it to theatres after receiving CBFC clearance.

Also read: Jana Nayagan Release LIVE: Trisha Krishnan arrives to watch Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's film in Chennai