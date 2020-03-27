Chiranjeevi wishes son Ram Charan with throwback photo on birthday, says he was born on World Theatre Day

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chiranjeevi wishes son Ram Charan with throwback photo on birthday

South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi wishes his son, actor Ram Charan a day before his birthday. The superstar shared a throwback photo with the RRR actor on his Instagram and melted many hearts with the caption. He wrote, "I was naturally overjoyed when Charan was born. ‪It was only much later that it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on the #WorldTheatreDay 27th March - ‘Prapancha ‘Rangasthala’ dinotsavam’ ! He took to acting like a fish to water. On the eve of @alwaysramcharan 's birthday, Many Many Happy Returns #Charan ! ‬#ThrowbackPic"

Chiranjeevi, who was recently seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, left fans excited with his post. In the photo, the actor is seen holding little Ram Charan in his hands and showering him with love and care. The actor also compliments him for his ability to bring alive characters on the big screen. Check out the post here-

I was naturally overjoyed when @AlwaysRamcharan was born.Much later it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on 27th March #WorldTheatreDay ‘Prapancha‘Rangasthala’dinotsavam’! He took to acting like a fish to water.On this eve,Many Many Happy Returns #Charan! pic.twitter.com/H38AflKwGi — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

Overwhelmed by the wishes that not just his father but his fans are also pouring in on Twitter, Ram Charan thanked them through a tweet. He wrote, "I am amazed by all the heartfelt wishes pouring in since midnight! Love you all. With all this, there's one gift that I'd like from you all. Please, please stay at home till the lockdown ends! That's the best gift you all can give me! :) #StayHomeStaySafe"

I am amazed by all the heartfelt wishes pouring in since midnight! Love you all. 🤗

With all this, there's one gift that I'd like from you all. Please, please stay at home till the lockdown ends! That's the best gift you all can give me! :) #StayHomeStaySafe — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 27, 2020

On Thursday, RRR actor Ram Charan made his debut on Twitter, just before his birthday. Chiranjeevi, who himself had joined Twitter a day before, welcomed him on the social media platform and wrote, "Welcome @AlwaysRamCharan to the Twitter world. The cub follows the lion :)"

Welcome @AlwaysRamCharan to the Twitter world. The cub follows the lion :) — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

On Ram Charan's birthday, fans are expecting a surprise from the makers of his next film RRR. His co-actor Jr NTR has already piqued the interest of the fans by declaring that he has a surprise for the birthday boy which will be unveiled at 10 am. Jr. NTR wrote, "Bro @AlwaysRamCharan, I wish I could've celebrated your birthday under better circumstances. But since we're under a lockdown & because staying home is important,I'm giving you a digital surprise at 10am tomorrow. Trust me,this is a bang you won't ever forget

#BheemforRamaraju"

Reacting to this, Ram Charan wrote, "Woahhh! I think I have joined twitter at the right time or else I would have missed your surprise bro..Winking face Can’t wait for tomorrow..."

Woahhh! I think I have joined twitter at the right time or else I would have missed your surprise bro..😉 Can’t wait for tomorrow... https://t.co/HITNGik1jm — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

SS. Rajamouli has already unveiled the motion poster and label of the film RRR. It garnered much praise and applaud from the viewers. Now fans are waiting for more details about the film.

