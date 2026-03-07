Chiranjeevi to receive NTR National Film Award; TGFA Awards announced | See list

New Delhi:

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been selected by the Telangana government for the NTR National Film Award. Furthermore, the government announced that the Paddy Jayaraj Film Award, given to a personality in the Indian film industry, will be presented to actor Kamal Haasan.

Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Venkat Ramana Reddy, along with other jury members, presented the names of the winners in various categories of the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 (TGFA) to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Special honours for Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan

Other jury members include actor-writer Tanikella Bharani, music director Mani Sharma, and producer Tammareddy Bharadwaj. These awards given to Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan are part of the special awards announced by the government. In the 'Individual Awards for Artists and Technicians' category, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya (Thandel) and Rashmika Mandanna (The Girlfriend) have been selected for Best Leading Actor and Best Leading Actress, respectively.

Director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao has been awarded the B.N. Reddy Film Award for Best Director in Telugu Film. Veteran producer C. Ashwini Dutt has been selected for the Nagi Reddy and Chakrapani Film Awards for Best Producer in Telugu.

While R Narayana Murthy will receive the TL Kantha Rao Film Award for Best Actor in Telugu Film. Producer Ramesh Prasad will be honoured with the Raghupathi Venkaiah Film Award (Other than Artist).

Lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja has been selected for the C. Narayana Reddy Film Award (Poet, Writer of Telugu Cinema), and veteran Jayasudha has been selected for the Akkineni Nageswara Rao Film Award (Female).

Congress government launches 'Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025'

In the feature film category, 'Raju Weds Rambai', 'Dandora', and 'The Great Pre-Wedding Show' have been selected as the first, second, and third best films, respectively. The Congress government, which came to power in December 2023, has decided to institute film awards in the name of the late folk singer and lyricist Gaddar.

Pawan Kalyan congratulates Chiranjeevi

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and popular actor Pawan Kalyan expressed happiness over his elder brother Chiranjeevi being selected for the NTR National Film Award. He also congratulated the other award winners in a statement.

