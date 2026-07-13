Chiranjeevi showers love on 'another son' Akhil Akkineni's Lenin, father Nagarjuna reacts

New Delhi:

After delivering a string of box office disappointments, Akhil Akkineni seems to have found his breakthrough with Lenin. The actor, who returned to the big screen after a three-year gap, has scored the biggest opening of his career despite the film receiving mixed reviews. As Lenin continues its successful run in theatres, megastar Chiranjeevi has extended his support to the young actor with a heartfelt message.

Chiranjeevi lauds Akhil's Lenin

Sharing a post on X, Chiranjeevi praised Akhil's performance and congratulated the entire team behind the film. “Hearing wonderful things about #Lenin. Delighted by the unanimous appreciation, especially for @AkhilAkkineni8’s performance. Akhil is very dear to me, like another son and it’s a joy to see him grow with every film.”

He further wrote, “Congratulations to my dear friend @iamnagarjuna, the entire cast and crew. Looking forward to watching Lenin soon. Wishing the film continued success.”

Nagarjuna was quick to respond to the post and thanked Chiranjeevi for always standing by his family. “Thank you dear Chiranjeevi Garu, you always been a pillar of support to me and my family.. please do watch the film and I promise you will love it!!” he wrote.

Akhil also replied to the veteran actor's message. “Pedha Nanna …. Your love is always overwhelming. Thank you for all your support. Please do watch the film. See you very soon.”

What did Nagarjuna say about Akhil?

Meanwhile, at the film's success meet on Sunday, Nagarjuna opened up about a serious accident that Akhil suffered nearly two years ago. He revealed that a glass injury had almost severed a nerve in his hand, leaving the actor without sensation for months.

“Around one and a half years to two years ago, a glass almost sliced his nerve in a freak accident. He lost the sensation in his hand completely. We didn’t know if he would regain that, it was a terrible time for all of us. Especially for me and Amala, we didn’t feel like we could share it publicly either. But somehow, with physiotherapy and all of that, it took him six months to come back.”

Nagarjuna said the incident brought a noticeable change in Akhil's outlook towards life. “And I think something changed then, something changed in him. He became calm…began to think the same way. These are all personal things that I’m telling you because now it’s time to tell you,” said Nagarjuna, adding, “I think that calmness, he got a partner (in Zainab Ravdjee), his good time began. He shot this film with that thought process. I’m so happy that he’s at that stage now. With no impulsive decisions, if he continues to think this calmly…Akhil, you have a fantastic future.”

Written and directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin is produced by Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments. Presented by Annapurna Studios, the film also stars Bhagyashri Borse, Ramki, Sivaji, Sunil, Brahmaji and Easwari Rao.

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