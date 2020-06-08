Chiranjeevi Sarja death: From selfies with wife Meghana Raj to film promotions, actor's best memories in pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@CHIRUSARJA Chiranjeevi Sarja death: From selfies with wife Meghana Raj to film promotion, a look at actor's best memories

The entire Kannada film industry is in a state of shock as it has lost one of its finest and young gems today. Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on Sunday in a Bengaluru hospital following a fatal cardiac arrest at the age of 39. Several Kannada celebrities such as Puneeth Rajkumar, Darshan Thoogudeepa, Allu Sirish, Sumalatha Ambareesh, and others offered their condolences and mourned the loss of the actor. Chiranjeevi Sarja came from a family of celebrities. He was the grandson of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad. nephew of actor Arjun Sarja and brother of actor Dhruva Sarja.

Chiranjeevi Sarja shared last Instagram post yesterday

As shocking and unbelievable as it may seem, Chiranjeevi Sarja' shared his last Instagram post on June 6 and a day later, he breathed his last. Sharinga collage of himself with his brothers Dhruva Sarja and Surha, the Rudra Tandava actor had written, "Then and now.. we r still the same... what say guys..?." Take a look:

Remembering the young actor Chiranjeevi Sarja who went just too soon, let's have a look at some of his best memories.

Of love-filled selfies with wife Meghana Raj

Chiranjeevi Sarja, who made his debut in the Kannada film industry, got married to his long-time girlfriend and actress Meghana Raj in May 2018. The couple loved spending time with each other and, often posted adorable pictures on Instagram.

Last film Shivarjuna released on March 13, 2020

Directed by Shiva Tejas, the action-drama film starred Chiranjeevi Sarja and Amrutha Iyengar along with Akshatha Srinivas in the lead roles. The film was produced by M B Manjula Shivarjun.

The actor surely promoted his movies with zeal and style.

Fondly known as Chiru, the actor starred in 22 films and marked his presence in films such as Varadhanayaka, Chandralekha, and Amma I Love You.

Rest in Peace: Chiranjeevi Sarja!

