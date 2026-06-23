Chiranjeevi reviews Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram, congratulates her on pregnancy

New Delhi:

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently the talk of the town due to her new film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, which is performing well at the box office. The actress is happy with this success. Amidst this, veteran South Indian actor Chiranjeevi recently met Samantha and Raj Nidimoru to congratulate the couple and the film's team.

He also took to his X account and shared pictures from his meet. The superstar also confirmed Samantha's first pregnancy.

Chiranjeevi presents gifts to Samantha

Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha, gifted Samantha a saree along with several other presents. He interacted with Samantha, Raj Nidimoru, and the team. 'Maa Inti Bangaram felt very interesting. Blending action and emotions beautifully within the backdrop of a joint family, director Nandini Reddy has brought it to life in her unique style, making it highly entertaining. Samantha's acting, especially the action scenes in a saree, stood out as particularly captivating. Films like this, with diversity and women in the lead, are needed for the Telugu film industry. Heartfelt congratulations to Samantha, Nandini Reddy, Raj, and the entire film team for this success. Likewise, special best wishes to the couple Samantha & Raj, who are welcoming a new chapter in their lives,' read his caption.

Samantha's pregnancy was confirmed by the director

Recently, Nandini Reddy, the director of Maa Inti Bangaaram, confirmed the ongoing speculations regarding Samantha's pregnancy. Speaking to Cinema Express, Nandini said, 'The news of her pregnancy has come at a beautiful time, given the success of our film Maa Inti Bangaaram.' She also mentioned that Samantha's decision to attend the success meet was a deliberate one, which further fueled online speculation.

Maa Inti Bangaaram story and collection

Maa Inti Bangaaram revolves around a traditional family. It depicts the tale of a woman with a hidden past who is struggling to establish an identity in society. When a threat from her past resurfaces, she must protect the very family that suspects her, all while keeping the truth concealed.

Maa Inti Bangaaram was released in theaters on June 19. The film performed well over the weekend, though collections dropped significantly on Monday. On its fourth day, it collected Rs 4.10 crore, down from Rs 10.10 crore on Sunday. Its total collection now stands at Rs 27.20 crore.

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