Chiranjeevi pays his last respects to close friend GV Narayana Rao, writes 'I was deeply shocked…'

GV Narayana Rao, a veteran Telugu actor and producer, died at age 73. His demise has left the Telugu film industry in mourning, with several actors and other members of the film fraternity remembering the veteran artiste and paying their tributes. Chiranjeevi, a close friend of Rao, arrived at his residence to pay his last respects. He also posted his condolences on social media.

Chiranjeevi pays tribute to GV Narayana Rao

Chiranjeevi and GV Narayana Rao had known each other for decades. On Friday, he paid his last respects and met the family of the deceased. On his way out, he also addressed the media where he fondly remembered his friendship with Rao.

The veteran actor took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a photo with Rao, followed by a condolence message. "I was deeply shocked to hear the news that renowned senior actor, producer and my dear friend GV Narayana Rao garu is no more. He was introduced to the silver screen with the film ‘Antuleni Katha’ in 1976 and went on to earn a special place in the hearts of audiences with his distinctive performances in several films and television serials. I shared a very close bond with Narayana Rao garu. As the producer who made films like ‘Devantakudu’ and ‘Yamudiki Mogudu’ with me, we have many fond memories from our journey together. I pray to God that his soul may rest in peace and convey my deepest condolences to his family members, close ones and fans. Om Shanti (sic)." Take a look:

GV Narayana Rao's film journey

GV Narayana Rao was born in Kurumaddali village in Krishna district. He trained in acting at the Madras Film Institute before making his film debut in 1976 with veteran filmmaker K. Balachander's Anthuleni Katha. His performance in the film earned him the Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actor.

He later appeared in lead roles in films including Mutyala Pallaki, Oka Oori Katha, Chilakamma Cheppindi and Oorukichina Maata. As his career progressed, Narayana Rao transitioned to character roles and became a familiar face in Telugu cinema. Over nearly five decades, he acted in more than 100 films.

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