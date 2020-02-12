Chiranjeevi, Nani and other Tollywood celebrities mourn death of veteran journalist Pasupuleti Rama Rao

Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya and other Tollywood celebrities offered their last respects to veteran journalist Pasupuleti Rama Rao

Senior film journalist Pasupuleti Rama Rao passed away on Tuesday early morning in Hyderabad. The veteran journalist was undergoing treatment of urinary infection at a hospital in Vanasthalipuram. Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi paid his last respects to him. Talking to media at Rao's residence, Chiranjeevi said, “After coming to know that Ramarao Garu was too unwell and that he couldn't walk properly, I referred him to a doctor. He had to undergo knee surgery and was waiting for his elder sister to recover from an illness. I used to like him as much as he used to respect me."

Naga Chaitanya issued a press note and mourned the death of the veteran journalist.

Many other Tollywood stars took their social media to pay their last respect to Pasupuleti Rama Rao. Natural star Nani tweeted, "Childlike and enthusiastic. There was always a certain innocent honesty about him. Pasupuleti Ramarao gaaru Rest in peace sir."

Actor Varun Tej shared a picture of Rao with Chiranjeevi and wrote, "The demise of senior journalist Pasupuelti Ramarao garu leaves a huge void and is quite saddening. He was one of the few journalists i was close to and held in high regard. Will always cherish the conversations i had with him. May his soul rest in peace!"

Sai Dharam Tej wrote: "Really saddened by the loss of senior journalist Pasupuleti Ramarao Garu. He first interviewed me for Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham and has since been a wellwisher who has never missed critiquing and praising my work at all times! He leaves a void that cannot be fulfilled."