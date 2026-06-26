Chiranjeevi to Trisha Krishnan, celebs attend Khushbu Sundar's daughter wedding in Goa, videos go viral

New Delhi:

The elder daughter of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, Avantika Sundar, got married to Shravan Sreenivasan at a luxury resort in Goa on June 25, 2026. The wedding was attended by several well-known names from the film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh Daggubati, making it a high-profile celebration.

Several pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony have surfaced online. Apart from South cinema, the guest list also included celebrities from Bollywood, including Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor.

Celebs attend Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding in Goa

In the viral videos, Trisha Krishnan is seen sitting next to Chiranjeevi and his wife. For the event, she wore a golden-coloured saree, while most of the celebrities followed a gold and off-white dress code. In the same row, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh Daggubati were also seen seated together.

In other clips, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle, was seen interacting with Chiranjeevi.

Additionally, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Anil Kapoor, Venkatesh Daggubati and Jackie Shroff also posed for a group photograph. Take a look below:

(Image Source : X:@HARISH_CHARMER)Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Anil Kapoor, Venkatesh Daggubati and Jackie Shroff

Khushbu Sundar invites PM Modi to daughter Avantika's wedding

Earlier in May, Khushbu Sundar travelled to New Delhi with her husband and family members to personally invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the wedding of her elder daughter Avantika with Shravan Sreenivasan.

Taking to her X handle, she shared pictures from their meeting and wrote, "We had the honor of meeting the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji in Delhi today. My husband, Mr. Sundar C, and I extended an invitation for our daughter’s upcoming wedding to Mr. Shravan Sreenivasan. The Prime Minister graciously blessed the couple, and we are truly grateful for his time amidst his busy schedule. We feel extremely indebted and humbled. Thank you Pradhan Mantri ji (sic)." Take a look below:

For the unversed, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar married filmmaker Sundar C in 2000, and has two daughters named Avantika and Anandita. Khushbu Sundar is also a film producer and owns Avni Cinemax. She is known for her work in films like Chinna Thambi, Irattai Roja and Kaalia.

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