Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu share release date of their respective films 'Acharya' and 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

This Monday saw the makers of various regional films finally announcing the release dates of their projects. Amongst those were the dates of South megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film 'Acharya' and Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.' The Telugu action-drama 'Acharya' is set to release in cinema halls on April 29, the makers announced on Monday. While Mahesh Babu's much-awaited movie is scheduled to release on May 12. The makers of the two films took to social media to share the update with fans.

Also starring Chiranjeevi's actor-son Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal, 'Acharya' was earlier scheduled to open theatrically on February 4, but was pushed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. It is produced by Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their banner Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

The makers said since filmmaker SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period actioner "RRR" is releasing on March 25, they have mutually agreed to come a month after the film. "RRR" stars Jr NTR and Charan. "After a healthy discussion and on mutual understanding, we would be releasing 'Acharya' on April 29, as 'RRR' would be hitting the screens on March 25," the official Twitter account of Konidela Production Company posted.

Coming to Mahesh Babu, his new poster in which he was seen striking an uber-cool pose was shared by the makers. "Date for the AuCTION is locked! #SarkaruVaariPaata worldwide release on May 12," the makers tweeted.

Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing Mahesh Babu's love interest in the film, which is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

-With PTI, ANI inputs