Chiranjeevi is on a killing spree in Bholaa Shankar; actioner has Ram Charan connect

Chiranjeevi’s next film Bholaa Shankar is gearing up for release on August 11. Ahead of this, the trailer of the film was released, wherein megastar is all set to amaze fans with his swag and energy. Chiranjeevi’s son and actor Ram Charan unveiled the trailer video on his Twitter handle with a caption, "Happy to Release the Trailer of #BholaaShankar Our Mega Star @KChiruTweets in his best forte in @MeherRamesh Stylish Mass Presentation!! Can't wait to witness his energy on the big screen on August 11th Best wishes to the entire team."

The poster showed a megastar in a rowdy avatar. He can be seen wearing a green t-shirt that he teamed up with a rust-coloured shirt and cargo pants. And also seen holding guns in both hands. The trailer begins with the women being kidnapped in Kolkata and police finding it difficult to solve this case. Then, they approach Bholaa Shankar, played by Chiranjeevi. The video showcased the actor's intense and humorous sides. In the end, he rightly said, "I am here to entertain".

Not only his dialogue and action caught the attention of the audience but Tamannaah Bhatia, who is playing the role of a lawyer said in the trailer "His acting is on par with Ram Charan in Rangasthalam!"

Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film is a remake of the 2015 Tamil hit ‘Vedhalam’. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Recently, the makers launched the celebration song 'Jam Jam Jajjanaka'. The music for the film is composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. While the lyrics are written by Ramajogayya Sastry, Sri Mani, and Kasarala Shyam.

Earlier, production house AK Entertainments took to Twitter and treated fans with the teaser. They shared a poster and wrote, "Presenting Mega @KChiruTweets as #BholaaShankar in @MeherRamesh's Stylish Mass presentation #BholaaShankarTeaser out now." The teaser begins with a voiceover that says 33 people are killed brutally by one person and the Kolkata police are in search of the murderer. Then shows Chiranjeevi all his swag and mega aura in his introduction sequence where he gets ready to bash goons in their den.

The Mega Massive Action Entertainer produced splendidly by Ramabrahmam Sunkara is nearing completion. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments is producing the movie where Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi's sister. Actor Sushanth is essaying a lover boy role.

