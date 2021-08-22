Chiranjeevi announces new film 'Bholaa Shankar' on birthday; co-star Keerthy Suresh shares adorable wish

Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh

It’s megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday today and it’s Raksha Bandhan as well. The title poster of Bholaa Shankar gets an overwhelming response and it is trending top nationwide. To be directed by Meher Ramesh, actress Keerthy Suresh plays Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film which is set in the backdrop of Kolkata. The actress on the eve of Raksha Bandhan has tied the rakhi to Chiranjeevi and also wished him a happy birthday.

“Chellellandari Raksha Bandham… Abhimanulandari Athma Bandham… Mana Andari Annayya Janma Dinam… Happy Birthday Annayya…”

Brother and sister bonding is going to be one of the major highlights of the film and Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh are set to mesmerize as brother-sister. In fact, their chemistry in the video tells the kind of bonding they are going to share on-screen.

It was Chiranjeevi's younger Tollywood compatriot Mahesh Babu, who tweeted the first look of the megastar's next film, 'Bhola Shankar'. It will be the first collaboration between Chiranjeevi and director-screenwriter Meher Ramesh, who has previously worked with Prabhas, Jr NTR and Venkatesh.

Mahesh Babu greeted Chiranjeevi on his birthday and tweeted: "Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu. Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film #BholaaShankar under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu. May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir!"

Mahati Swara Sagar who provided wonderful BGM for the motion poster has come up with a pleasant music for the Raksha Bandhan special video as well. Sagar sets delightful mood with his BGM. Meher Ramesh is known for making stylish and commercial entertainers and Bholaa Shankar is going to be a stylish action thriller laced with family emotions.

Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will be producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials. The regular shooting of Bholaa Shankar commences soon, while it will release in theatres in 2022.

The announcement came a day after the news that Chiranjeevi's Telugu film tentatively titled 'Chiru153' will be called 'Godfather'. The film, the megastar's 153rd, is beibg directed by Mohan Raja. It is the Telugu remake of 'Lucifer', the 2019 Malayalam film starring Mohanlal.