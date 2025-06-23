Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna open up about having a 'crush' on Kuberaa actor Rashmika Mandanna Nagarjuna attended the success meet of Kuberaa and said that it's no surprise that Pushpa has earned Rashmika the nickname 'National Crush'.

New Delhi:

The team of Kuberaa attended the success event on Sunday night. The event was attended by Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanush and Nagarjuna. Padma Bhushan recipient Chiranjeevi also graced the event. While the cast and actors thanked the audiences for showering love for their film, the cast members were seen applauding each other's work. Amid all this, Nagarjuna not only praised Rashmika for her performance in Kuberaa but also called her his crush. And guess what! Chiranjeevi didn't leave the opportunity as well.

Nagarjuna draws a parallel between Rashmika and Sridevi

'Watching Rashmika on screen made me think of Sridevi Garu from Kshana Kshanam,' said Nagarjuna on Sunday. Going further, the seasoned actor jokingly said, 'It's no surprise that Pushpa has earned her the nickname National Crush. Because of this movie, she is, in fact, the country's crush. I loved you. You look amazing in the movie. We all love you.'

In addition, Chiranjeevi said, 'Nag, you quoted my dialogue. In addition to being your crush, Rashmika is also my crush.' Rashmika was seen blushing at the praises where whereas Dhanush was also seen smiling and laughing throughout the event.

About the film

The action crime drama 'Kuberaa' revolves around the story of a beggar (played by Dhanush) who undergoes a dramatic transformation after he meets Nagarjuna's character. It explores the themes of greed, ambition and moral dilemmas. Sekhar Kammula's crime drama was released on the silver screens worldwide on June 20, 2025 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is produced by Sekhar Kammula, Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sonali Narang under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations.

Box Office collection

The film rocked the box office on the very first day and earned Rs 14.75 crores. The film has earned well on the second day as well and registered a collection of Rs 16.5 crore on Saturday. Now, on the third day, Dhanush starrer also utilised the weekend day and earned Rs 17.25. In this way, the film has earned Rs 48.50 crore so far. The film received good reviews from critics and audiences.

