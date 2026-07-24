Chennai Love Story releases in theatres; here's what X users are saying about Kiran Abbavaram's film

New Delhi:

Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya's Chennai Love Story is now in cinemas. Fans, who have been awaiting the film, have already been sharing their thoughts on social media. While some described the movie as an emotional, feel-good love story, others have mixed responses.

Chennai Love Story X Review

Social media is flooded with reviews of Chennai Love Story. A user called the film "heart-touching and feel-good overall", saying the second-half emotions connected deeply. Here's what the user penned:

Another fan commented, “When a film's first half ends on a twist, there is always the danger of the second half slipping into predictability. This film too doesn't escape that trap. The ending contradicts its first statement about love,” the user wrote.

One user’s post broke the film down half by half. The first half was called enjoyable and quick-moving, with Kiran Abbavaram's innocent, childish character and his caring dynamic with the heroine praised as well-portrayed. In the second half, Gouri Priya's entry was called a standout, extended sequence.

"The first half was a enjoyable. @Kiran_Abbavaram anna is so lovable as an innocent, childish guy character , and his caring nature towards the heroine is beautifully portrayed. Before you even realize it, the first half is over," read an excerpt of a third user on X.

A fourth user pointed out (loosely translated in English) that with a strong start built around a long-distance relationship, infatuation, confusion, and possessiveness, the choice of direction for the second half and climax left them confused.

All you need to know about Chennai Love Story

Chennai Love Story is a Telugu romantic drama that was released in theatres on July 24, 2026, with a runtime of three hours. The movie is directed by Ravi Namburii.

It follows Nivi (Sri Gouri Priya), a young woman carrying scars from a past incident, who meets Steven Sankar (Kiran Abbavaram), an orphan chasing his dream. The two meet after Nivi’s friends take her to Chennai to help her move on. She is initially unimpressed by Steven but slowly warms up to him, before another twist comes up.

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