Chandramukhi 2 officially announced after long COVID delay, Lyca Productions takes over project

Chandramukhi sequel is finally arriving 17 years after the first installment of the horror comedy starring Rajinikanth became a huge hit. Lyca Productions took to the social media handles to announce the project with the key cast and filmmaker present during an official gathering. The movie was announced during the COVID pandemic and since then the fans have been waiting for an update. Now, the project is finally receiving the green signal as the movie will soon go on the floors.

Lyca Productions announces Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2 has been taken over by Lyca Productions. Sun Pictures has moved away from the upcoming film for unknown reasons and the project has exchanged production houses. Images were shared on social media by Lyca Productions.

Chandramukhi 2 cast and crew

For Chandramukhi 2, Raghava Lawrence is joining hands with Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu who played the iconic character of Murugesan in the original. The film has been composed by MM Keeravani aka Maragathamani with RD Rajasekhar handling the camera and Thotta Tharani the production design. The rest of the cast details will be out soon.

When Raghava Lawrence came on board Chandramukhi sequel

Filmmaker and actor Raghava Lawrence announced Chnadramukhi 2 in April 2020. He also sought the blessings of Rajinikanth at that time. Like the first movie, Chandramukhi 2 will also be directed by P Vasu. The Rajinikanth-starrer Chandramukhi had come out in 2005 and the horror-comedy broke several records at the box office.