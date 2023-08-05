Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut's first look as Chandramukhi leaves fans mesmerised

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LYCA PRODUCTIONS Kangana Ranaut as Chandramukhi

Kangana Ranaut's next project with Lyca Productions, Chandramukhi 2, has already created a buzz on social media. After unveiling the first look of Raghava Lawrence as Vettaiyan Raja, the makers on Saturday dropped the first look of Kangana Ranaut as Chandramukhi. Directed by P Vasu, the comedy horror will hit the silver screen on September 19.

In the first look poster, Kangana Ranaut can be seen swamped in heavy jewellery with a stunning metal studded emerald saree. Ranaut, as Chandramukhi, stands strong in a palace. Sharing the actor's look, Lyca Productions wrote, "The beauty & the pose that effortlessly steals our attention! Presenting the enviable, commanding & gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi from #Chandramukhi2."

Take a look:

Ranaut as Chandramukhi from Chandramukhi 2 has definitely left her fans mesmerised who flooded the comment section with their reactions. One user wrote, "Can’t wait for it!!! Bollywood kitna v corner krne ki kosis kre , Pr real and raw talent ko opportunities milegi hi and you deserve best." Another fan wrote, "Glad you guys collaborated. I was hoping that would be done. She looks amazing." Yet another fan commented, "Wow, can't wait to see our queen on the big screen. An epitome of grace and beauty."

Also starring Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, and Lakshmi Menon in key roles, Chandramukhi 2 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Earlier, Lyca Productions released the first look of Raghava Lawrence as Vettaiyan Raja. In the poster, Lawrence can be seen as fierce yet evil as he walked down the stairs of a palace. However, his look left fans divided. While a section of fans are rooting for his role, others slammed the makers for not casting Rajinikanth for the role.

Also Read: Adah Sharma announces break from work after hospitalisation, shares health update

Latest Entertainment News