Chandramukhi 2 box office collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut's horror-comedy soon to cross Rs 30 crore

Starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence, Chandramukhi 2 is soaring at the box office. Helmed by P Vasu, the Tamil horror-comedy crossed the Rs 25 crore mark on Monday and is soon to reach the Rs 30 crore mark. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film marks the second Tamil stint of Kangana Ranaut after Thalaivii.

On its Day 5, Chandramukhi 2 collected Rs 4.50 crore, according to the early estimates by Sacnilk.com. On its first Sunday, the Tamil version earned Rs 5.45 crore while the Telugu and Hindi versions collected Rs 1.15 crore and Rs 0.2 crore respectively. The total earnings of Chandramukhi 2 stands at Rs 28.95 crore.

The film saw an overall occupancy rate of 31.82 per cent on Monday and the highest occupancy rate was recorded during the evening shows.

Chandramukhi 2 occupancy rate on Day 5, Tamil

Morning shows: 22.92 per cent

Afternoon shows: 42.25 per cent

Evening shows: 36.30 per cent

Night shows: 25.82 per cent

Recently, Rajinikanth, who played the lead in the 2015 Chandramukhi, released an appreciation letter for the Chandramukhi 2 team. In the letter, he wrote, "My best wishes to director P Vasu for presenting his biggest blockbuster Chandramukhi in a completely new angle as a great entertainer to cinema lovers, and to Raghava Lawrence for his wonderful acting and the entire team."

Sharing Rajinikanth's letter on Twitter, Lyca Productions wrote, "A surprise love note from Thalaivar @rajinikanth We are honored by your praise for #Chandramukhi2 Thank you Thalaivar."

Take a look at the tweet here:

Chandramukhi 2 follows the story of an affluent family who somehow triggers the centuries-old feud between Vettaiyan Raja and Chandramukhi. The film progresses as the family encounters paranormal activities and tries to resolve the matter. It also stars Lakshmi Menon in a key role.

