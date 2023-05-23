Bro: Sai Dharam Tej’s first look as Markandeyulu from Pawan Kalyan starrer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: @@IAMSAIDHARAMTEJ The makers unveiled the first look of Sai Tej from the film Bro.

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's Bro has set sky-high expectations ever since the viral first look was out. Now, the makers unveiled the first look of Sai Dharam Tej on social media. He is introduced as Markandeyulu aka Mark, who is a companion of time. Sai Dharam Tej is introduced as Mark in an all-white classy look, contrasting with Pawan Kalyan's first look, where he was seen in all-black attire. The posters indicate that Pawan Kalyan represents black and Sai Dharam Tej represents white.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "MARK has set foot. Presenting @IamSaiDharamTej as 'MARKANDEYULU' with #IntroducingMARK from #BroTheAvatar." Sai Dharam Tej shared his first look from Bro and expressed his excitement. He wrote, "One of the very few characters I closely relate & reflect on. His is a journey of every one of us. He has just begun with #IntroducingMark and you'll love him more as we go. Need all your love & blessings."

Last week, the makers announced the title of the film as Bro and shared a motion poster video of Pawan Kalyan. With Sanskrit music in the background, the Power star is introduced with full swag and his look in black gives total vintage vibes. The poster shows the actor clad in an all-black outfit, standing in his signature poster, looking down with hands open.

Bro is an official remake of the Tamil super hit flick Vinodhaya Sitham. The Telugu remake is also being helmed by Samuthirakani, who directed the original Tamil version. The story revolves around an arrogant man who is given a second chance in life to amend his mistakes after death.

The film features Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier as female leads. Rohini, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju will be playing supporting roles. Bro is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28th, 2023.

Latest Entertainment News